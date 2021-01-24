L-G directs officials to repair damaged roads

Bedi inspected a few stretches on the Cuddalore road

Acting on civic complaints, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday directed officials to undertake repairs of damaged roads in the city on a war footing.

Ms. Bedi, who carried out an inspection of a few stretches, including Ariyankuppam on the road to Cuddalore, issued instructions to accompanying PWD officials to use bitumen to fill the potholes.

Officials estimated that around 15 km on the stretch from Puducherry to Cuddalore had been damaged and around 215 km stretch of roads in the whole Union Territory needed to be repaired. Ms. Bedi directed officials to procure bitumen at competitive rates if stocks were insufficient and repair the damaged roads on a war footing for the safety of roadusers.

Later, the Lt. Governor urged the public to post pictures of potholes or bad roads on the number 9500560001 or inform the toll line 1031.