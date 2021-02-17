Puducherry

L-G designate arrives, to take charge today

Tamilisai Soundararajan, Telangana Governor and Lt. Governor designate for Puducherry, arrived in the city on Wednesday, ahead of assuming office at the Raj Nivas on Thursday.

According to a press note from Raj Nivas, the new Lieutenant Governor will assume office at 9 a.m. as per the warrant of the President.

Ms. Soundararajan was given additional charge of Puducherry after the President removed Kiran Bedi from the post on Tuesday.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, accompanied by Ministers and MLAs, greeted the Lt. Governor designate. Leader of Opposition N. Rangasamy and MLAs of the AIADMK and the BJP also greeted her.

Ms. Soundararajan later visited the Manakula Vinayakar temple.

