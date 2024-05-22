GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

L-G, CM should intervene in streamlining functioning of private schools in Puducherry: former BJP president

Published - May 22, 2024 10:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
V. Saminathan

V. Saminathan | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Former BJP president V. Saminathan on Wednesday sought the intervention of Lt. Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in streamlining the functioning of private schools in Puducherry.

In a statement, he said the private schools are collecting more fees than the amount fixed by the Education Department. Some schools are not giving receipts for the fee collected from parents. The schools also threaten students who question the management for collecting exorbitant fees, he said. 

There are reports that students who have underperformed at the primary level are being forced to move out of the school. Such students are given transfer certificates without their consent, the former legislator said.

“Such irregularities are happening with the knowledge of certain officials in the Education Department. The government should constitute a committee to check whether schools are adhering to the rules. The Lt. Governor and Chief Minister should intervene in the issue,” he said. 

The Education Department should make public the fees fixed by them for each classes in private schools, he added.

Related Topics

Puducherry / education / school

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.