L-G attends death anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi

Published - May 22, 2024 12:08 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamypaying floral tributes to the statue of Rajiv Gandhi on tTuesday.

Lt. Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamypaying floral tributes to the statue of Rajiv Gandhi on tTuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Lieutenant Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday attended a function to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Puducherry.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu, legislators belonging to the All India N. R. Congress, and officials garlanded the statue.

The Lt. Governor also administered anti-terrorism pledge to the Chief Minister and others who participated at the event. An event was also organised at the Raj Nivas where the Lt. Governor administered anti-terrorism pledge to his officers and other staff.

According to official sources in the government, previous Lt. Governors Kiran Bedi and Tamilisai Soundararajan kept away from the death anniversary events of the former Prime Minister though invitations were sent to them.

Before the Lt. Governor and Chief Minister attended the event, Congress leaders led by former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and PCC president V. Vaithilingam garlanded the statue. The leaders, along with Congress workers, visited former Prime Minister’s memorial at Sriperumbudur.

A function was also organised at the Chief Secretariat where Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan administered the anti-terrorism pledge to the employees.

