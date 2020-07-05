Puducherry

Kiran Bedi advises caution

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday asked the people of Puducherry to be very cautious till the COVID-19 situation in neighbouring Tamil Nadu returned to normalcy.

In a video message, Ms. Bedi said an improvement of the situation in Puducherry in large part depended on how the pandemic was playing out in the neighbouring districts, as well as Chennai, because of the interconnectedness of these places.

Many people from neighbouring districts may have entered Puducherry without knowing that they had been infected, Ms. Bedi said. This is not the time for visits, but the time to exercise utmost care and care to prevent spread of the COVID-19, especially as cases have been increasing at worrying levels in recent weeks in Puducherry, Ms. Bedi said.

