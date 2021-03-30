Karaikal fishermen call on L-G

The 16 fishermen from Karaikal, who were held by the Sri Lankan Navy for “illegal fishing” on their territorial waters and later released, called on Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Nivas on Monday.

The fishermen from Karaikal were part of a larger group of about 54 Indian fishermen apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy for territorial violations and detained on three islands.

The fishermen wanted to convey their gratitude to the Lt. Governor, the Ministry of External Affairs and authorities for prompt efforts taken by them in securing their release.

The families of the fishermen said that they were comforted by the personal efforts taken by the Lt. Governor on the matter.

The Lt. Governor advised the fishermen to be safe at all times when they venture into the sea. It is also important for them to take proper care of the family, especially the children, she said.

The fishermen had reached Karaikal port late on March 27.