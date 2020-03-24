Jipmer’s OP services shut down

The outpatient services attached to all government general hospitals in Puducherry and Jipmer were shut down on Monday in the wake of increase in number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

A health department official said the government had directed all GHs to cut down regular outpatient appointments and to restrict unnecessary visits, consultations for minor illnesses to maintain infection control.

All cataract surgeries had been suspended and the hospitals have been advised to issue medicines for chronic illness for a period of two months. However, immunisation clinics will function with less crowding.

Jipmer has closed the OPDs in departments of dermatology, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, physiotherapy, psychiatry and dentistry, and all afternoon/evening (special) clinics.

A press note from Jipmer said the measure was in compliance with the restrictions imposed by the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management Authority, Government of Puducherry.

All other patients who visit Jipmer will be directed from the main gate of the institute to a special counter for screening.

There will be restriction on the number of persons who may accompany each patient. Restrictions will also be in place on the entry of people into Jipmer’s residential campus, including the hostels, the note said.

No recreational activities by non-residents will be permitted in the residential campus.

Meanwhile, in an advisory, Jipmer appealed to the public not to panic in view of the continuous information on COVID-19 from various social, print and visual media.

The spread of this disease can be prevented to a large extent by reducing interpersonal contacts, maintaining at least one meter distance from one another and ensuring good general hygiene, such as regular hand washing, and covering mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing, etc.

Reducing inter-personal contact by avoiding all forms of travel, and, by working from home, where possible, is a very effective method to break the chain of transmission, the note added.

Public are requested to co-operate in crowd reduction measures — avoid travel, large gatherings, social functions, and any situation which puts one in contact with a larger number of people.

Travel history

Patients with history of overseas travel and/or exposure to suspected patients with Covid19 must not directly visit hospitals, but contact a helpline.

The COVID-19 helpline phone numbers are national helpline: 1075, Puducherry /Karnataka helpline: 104, Tamil Nadu helpline: 044-29510500, Andhra Pradesh helpline: 0866-2410978, Kerala helpline: 0471-2552056, the advisory stated.

This will ensure that general public is not exposed to COVID- 19 infection and get proper treatment.

A large proportion of those infected with Covid-19 have a mild disease. Such patients can be managed efficiently at home by ensuring preventive measures to control the spread of infection by maintaining social distance and good hygienic practices.

These patients only need drugs to relieve their symptoms (e.g. for reducing fever or cough), and no special drugs are needed.

Only sick patients with difficulty in breathing need hospitalisation. They carry a higher risk of transmission of disease, and hence need stringent infection control measures to prevent spread to other patients and healthcare personnel, the advisory said.