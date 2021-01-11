Jipmer to hold second stray vacancy counselling on Jan. 15

Session will be conducted for vacant seats of Karaikal campus on Jipmer Puducherry campus

Jipmer will conduct a second stray vacancy round of counselling on January 15 for vacant MBBS 2020-21 session seats of Jipmer Karaikal campus.

A notification issued by Jipmer Dean (Academic) superseded the previous circular limiting the stray counselling to a single round on Sunday and set forth a second round of counselling for filling stray vacancies.

The counselling will be conducted on Jipmer Puducherry campus. Registration is mandatory and registered candidates should be willing to participate in-person, if shortlisted, for the second round of Jipmer stray vacancy counselling.

All candidates whose names appear on the “Eligible list for stray vacancy round UG 2020 MBBS/BDS (Open)” uploaded by the Medical Counselling Committee on January 7 must register with Jipmer, if they wish to participate in the second round of stray vacancy counselling for Jipmer Karaikal campus.

Jipmer has also stipulated that registration should be completed by noon of January 12. From the eligible registered candidates, a list of candidates ten times the number of vacant seats in each category will be prepared based on merit and uploaded on www.jipmer.edu.in in the evening of January 12 along with the updated vacant seats list.

Those candidates who have registered but their names are not shortlisted on the published merit list will not be allowed to participate in the counselling and are asked not to report to Jipmer. The second round counselling will be held from 8:30 a.m. at Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam JIPMER Auditorium. Further details as well as updates are available on on www.jipmer.edu.in