Jipmer places fifth in medical category in 2023’s National Institute Ranking Framework report

June 05, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education Research (Jipmer) has been rank fifth in medical category in the new report of the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2023 released by Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh in New Delhi on Monday.

According to a press release, Jipmer has moved up from sixth place in the previous year’s NIRF report in the medical category. In fact, this is the third consecutive year the institution has improved its ranking, having been placed eighth in 2021.

The NIRF rankings are based on a set of parameters such as teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception. Besides, in the overall NIRF rankings among all universities in the country, Jipmer has moved up 15 places in 2023, climbing from 54th rank in 2022 to 39th in 2023.

Jipmer Director Rakesh Aggarwal attributed the achievement to the collective efforts of all members of the institute as well as the its efforts to continuously improve its teaching infrastructure and teaching-learning methods.