Jipmer holds ‘Microthon’ event to promote safe environment in workplace

Students, faculty and staff of Jipmer took out a mass run in the city to raise awareness on several issues, including the imperative of a safe environment at the workplace.

The ‘Microthon 2019’ was co-hosted by the Jipmer resident doctors’, faculty and students’ associations. The 5-km run was themed ‘A run for professional health: stand with healthcare personnel’ signifying the right to safe, healthy working environment, one of the important human rights in the work zone. Ashok S. Badhe, Medical Superintendent, flagged off the run in the presence of V.S. Senthil Kumar, deputy director (administration). According to a press note, the event was aimed at spreading awareness about integrity among the various cadres of employees and employers at all levels for effective functioning of the society and avoiding the unethical victimisation by false complaints, slander or libel. It also sought curbing such activities and violence against any of the honest or egalitarian public servants including officials, faculty, resident doctors, police and across organisations.

The winners overall were Sarthak Sinha (MBBS) with a timing of 14:38, followed by Arvindhane and Chengappa; among women were Devashree Mokten, Pradeepa and Abarna and among faculty were Chengappa, Vishnu Prasad and Prashant.