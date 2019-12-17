Puducherry

Jipmer holds ‘Microthon’ event to promote safe environment in workplace

Students and faculty of Jipmer during the event.

Students and faculty of Jipmer during the event.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

Employees, students of the institution take part in 5-km run to raise awareness

Students, faculty and staff of Jipmer took out a mass run in the city to raise awareness on several issues, including the imperative of a safe environment at the workplace.

The ‘Microthon 2019’ was co-hosted by the Jipmer resident doctors’, faculty and students’ associations. The 5-km run was themed ‘A run for professional health: stand with healthcare personnel’ signifying the right to safe, healthy working environment, one of the important human rights in the work zone. Ashok S. Badhe, Medical Superintendent, flagged off the run in the presence of V.S. Senthil Kumar, deputy director (administration). According to a press note, the event was aimed at spreading awareness about integrity among the various cadres of employees and employers at all levels for effective functioning of the society and avoiding the unethical victimisation by false complaints, slander or libel. It also sought curbing such activities and violence against any of the honest or egalitarian public servants including officials, faculty, resident doctors, police and across organisations.

The winners overall were Sarthak Sinha (MBBS) with a timing of 14:38, followed by Arvindhane and Chengappa; among women were Devashree Mokten, Pradeepa and Abarna and among faculty were Chengappa, Vishnu Prasad and Prashant.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
medical colleges
sports event
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2019 2:09:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/jipmer-holds-microthon-event-to-promote-safe-environment-in-workplace/article30324367.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY