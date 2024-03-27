Jipmer gets recognised for implementing national programme

March 27, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Jipmer has been recognised as one of the top three institutes under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for its implementation of a national governance and capacity-building programme.

According to a press note, Jipmer earned recognition for its implementation of Mission Karmayogi Bharat, a national programme for civil services capacity building (NPCSCB).

The programme aims to create a competent civil service rooted in Indian ethos, with a shared understanding of India’s priorities, working in harmonisation for effective and efficient public service delivery.

It also seeks to keep the civil service at the centre of all change, empowering them to deliver in challenging environments.

The programme envisages enhanced government-citizen interaction, with officials becoming enablers for citizens and businesses through the development of behavioural-functional domain competencies leading to ease of living and ease of doing business.

The accolade was formally conferred during a recent meeting convened by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in Delhi, held at the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare.

Hawa Singh, Senior Administrative Officer, and Designated Nodal Officer for Jipmer for Mission Karmayogi Bharat highlighted the remarkable initiates for training and capacity building undertaken at the Institute and expressed Jipmer’s aspiration to become a course provider in the future. Jipmer Director Rakesh Aggarwal complimented all the employees of Jipmer for their selfless contribution for this remarkable achievement, the press note said.