Jipmer faculty association to stage protest today

Administration has failed to resolve critical issues, says association

The Jipmer faculty association has decided to hold a demonstration in front of the administrative block on Friday to press for their demands.

R. Raveendran, president of the association, in a release said the administration had failed to resolve critical issues. The association had been highlighting issues related to non-availability of several essential drugs, poor internet connectivity, lack of application of rules on service matters and on implementation of welfare measures.

Patients are made to crowd in front of medical shops to purchase life saving antibiotics, surgical materials and gloves. It was very distressing for doctors and nurses to prescribe drugs to be purchased from medical shops. The shortage of medicines started six months ago and even now it continued, the release said.