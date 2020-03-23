Jipmer debunks rumours

Debunking rumours going around on social media, Jipmer has categorically stated that there have been no cases of COVID-19 infection diagnosed and admitted at Jipmer.

“The institute has learnt that several fake messages are circulating on various social media platforms. These reports are incorrect. The public, patients and staff working in the institute are hereby informed that Jipmer is a designated testing centre for COVID-19 infection and all patients who have been tested in the institute till March 20 evening have been negative,” Jipmer Director Rakesh Aggarwal said in a circular.

The institute has also expressed concern that some of these reports (on social media) had carried purported patients’ photographs, name and address.

“Everyone is hereby reminded that privacy is a basic right of every individual. Even more importantly, patient confidentiality is an important principle in medical ethics and is considered as a sacrosanct right.”

Safeguarding privacy

“The institute and its staff are committed to ensure that the identity of patients and their test results are not made available to anyone other than the treating medical team. Others are also requested to respect these principles,” the circular said.

While reiterating the institution’s commitment to provide all diagnostic, therapeutic and other support in the wake of COVID-19, the circular stated that to tackle the pandemic, necessary facilities have been created and health care personnel have been trained as per the standards prescribed by the Union government.

Restrictions

In addition, several measures and restrictions have been put in place to avoid overcrowding and spread of infection, as per the Central government’s guidelines.