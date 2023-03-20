IOC interested in taking over Lingareddipalayam Sugar Mill, says Chief Minister

March 20, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government was in talks with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to set up ethanol manufacturing plants at the defunct Lingareddipalayam Sugar Mill, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy informed the Assembly on Monday.

Replying to a question by Independent legislator M. Sivasankaran, Chief Minister said the government was considering various options to utilise the facility available at sugar mill for revenue generation and job creation. “IOC has come forward to take over the facility for ethanol production. We are in talks with the Corporation,” he said.

Chief Minister also categorically ruled out government again running the closed Anglo-French Textile and Swadeshi Cotton mills. Reopening of the mills was completely ruled out, he said adding steps were being taken to settle all the dues of employees and of the National Textile Corporation.

“We will settle all the dues first. The land then will be taken back from NTC and utilised for starting some ventures. We could consider the land for tourism promotion and job creation,” he said.

When Opposition leader R. Siva suggested engaging textile mills at Tiruppur for garment manufacturing, the Chief Minister said the government would welcome firms from Tiruppur also for utilisation of AFT land.

Replying to another question by nominated MLA Ashok Babu, the Chief Minister said the government has plans for a medical college at Thirunallar at Karaikal.