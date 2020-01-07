International Yoga Festivalkicks off in Puducherry

Puducherry is an ideal location for hosting international yoga events by virtue of its peaceful and pious ambience, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has said.

Inaugurating the 26th International Yoga Festival hosted by the Department of Tourism at the Gandhi Thidal, the Chief Minister said the city had attracted spiritual minds such as Sri Aurobindo and The Mother who had propagated the integral yoga concept globally. Even in the universal township of Auroville, yoga is an integral part of life for its community, which includes about 50 nationalities.

Crediting the Government of India, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for efforts at the United Nations for a global celebration of yoga, Mr. Narayanasamy said the Puducherry government was promoting wellness centres across hospitals.

The government was committed to develop tourism, yoga, art and culture and handicrafts. “We would like to focus on promoting traditional Tamil culture so that they can not only entertain visitors but also inspire the younger generation,” he said.

On a lighter note, Mr. Narayanasamy said yoga was particularly ideal for politicians and those in public life as it would equip them with patience. He himself was a regular practitioner of yoga in the morning and he had found that it had helped him discharge duties for about 17 hours every day, Mr. Narayanasamy said.

V. Vaithilingam, MP, T. Djeamourthy, MLA, Purva Garg, Tourism Secretary, L. Mohamed Mansoor, Tourism Director were among those who spoke.

Over 1,000 yoga practitioners and enthusiasts, including foreigners, are participating in the event.

The valedictory of the yoga festival will take place at the Art and Craft Village, Murungapakkam on Tuesday.