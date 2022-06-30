Intern doctors stage protest in Tamil Nadu
More than 200 intern doctors staged a demonstration in front of the Government Medical College on Wednesday to condemn the assault on one of their colleagues recently.
They abstained from work for a few hours and urged the management to take steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. The interns wanted security for doctors and other staff while on duty. The protest affected outpatient clinics.
