Puducherry

Intermittent rains lash Puducherry

Intermittent rains lashed Puducherry on Wednesday night.

The region recorded 113 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, said a Revenue Department official. The Education Department declared holiday for high schools due to the rain on Thursday.

There were minor inundations in low-lying areas such as Chellan Nagar, Pavanan Nagar, Indira Gandhi Square, Reddiyarapalayam, Mudaliarpet and Villianur.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2020 12:28:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/intermittent-rains-lash-puducherry/article33353174.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY