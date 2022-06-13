Intensified diarrhoea control programme launched

98,000 infants below the age group of five to be given ORS solution and zinc tablets

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launching distribution of ORS packets and zinc tablets in the presence of Chief Minister N.Rangasamy in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. S. KUMAR

98,000 infants below the age group of five to be given ORS solution and zinc tablets

The Health Department has launched a programme to distribute packets of ORS (Oral Rehydration Salts) and zinc tablets to 98,000 infants below the age group of five as part of its Intensified Diarrhoea Control programme in Puducherry.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday launched the programme in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan at the Government Hospital.

According to officials in the Health Department, Anganwadi and Auxillary Nursing Midwife workers would visit houses of targeted infants to deliver the ORF packets and zinc tablets. They would also create awareness among family members on how to prepare ORS solution.

The workers during their visit would also identify malnourished children. They would also visit schools to demonstrate proper methods of hand washing.

The department also planned to establish ORS and Zinc corners in government hospitals, including Public Health Centres, and private clinics.

LG’s response

Interacting with reporters, before visiting the GH, while participating in another function, the Lt. Governor said the government decided not to give permission for a luxury ship which passed the Puducherry coast on June 10 to anchor near the coast due to opposition from certain quarters including political parties.

“We are not against growth of tourism. The cruise ship was not given permission as there was opposition to certain events organised inside the luxury ship. Hence, we did not give permission,” said Ms. Soundararajan to a query from reporters.