Coronavirus | Industries, associations contribute to relief effort

Industries, associations and individuals have raised money and materials to help the Government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd handed donated personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

Hindustan Unilever Limited, Vadamangalam, contributed two ventilators worth of ₹18.4 lakh to the Health Department. Supreme Industries limited, Thirubavanai, Puducherry, contributed ₹21 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Shrikanth R.D., Director-Manufacturing, Lenovo India Pvt Ltd, gave 1,785 N95 Mask worth of ₹5 lakh, Pothys — textile showroom contributed ₹10 lakh, and Ramco Cements Limited donated 550 PPE kits.

Indian Bank Deputy General Manager B. Veeraraghavan contributed ₹10 lakh while ICICI Bank employees donated 1200 masks and gloves and 150 litres of hand sanitisers. The Chemists & Druggists’ Welfare Association donated ₹10.30 lakh worth of equipment, the Puducherry Nursing Staff Welfare Association donated 1,500 face masks, Puducherry Thirumana Mandapam Owners’ Association contributed ₹2 lakh, Puducherry Bus Owners’ Association, Jawaharlal Nehru Street Traders’ Association gave their contribution of ₹5.05 lakh and Puducherry Bus and Stage Carriage Owners’ Association gave ₹2 lakh.

S. Godhandaraman, Principal of Pondicherry Engineering College, gave the contribution of staffs’ one day salary to the tune of ₹12,07,000. The Anna Pradokshana Charitable Trust of Puducherry came forward to provide high quality food at low cost to the public.

Heartwarming gesture

In a heartwarming gesture, freedom fighter M. Abdul Majeed handed over his 3 months freedom fighter pension amounting to ₹25,000 and Thaiyalnaayagi aged 85 from Govindasalai, gave her one month’s old age pension of ₹3,000 to the Chief Minister.