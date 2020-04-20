Puducherry

Coronavirus | Industries, associations contribute to relief effort

Representatives of Strides Pharma Science Ltd. handing over PPEs to Revenue Minister M.O.H.F. Shahjahan and District Collector T. Arun. Photo: Special Arrangement

Representatives of Strides Pharma Science Ltd. handing over PPEs to Revenue Minister M.O.H.F. Shahjahan and District Collector T. Arun. Photo: Special Arrangement  

Face masks, PPE kits and funds were handed over to officials

Industries, associations and individuals have raised money and materials to help the Government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd handed donated personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

Hindustan Unilever Limited, Vadamangalam, contributed two ventilators worth of ₹18.4 lakh to the Health Department. Supreme Industries limited, Thirubavanai, Puducherry, contributed ₹21 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Shrikanth R.D., Director-Manufacturing, Lenovo India Pvt Ltd, gave 1,785 N95 Mask worth of ₹5 lakh, Pothys — textile showroom contributed ₹10 lakh, and Ramco Cements Limited donated 550 PPE kits.

Indian Bank Deputy General Manager B. Veeraraghavan contributed ₹10 lakh while ICICI Bank employees donated 1200 masks and gloves and 150 litres of hand sanitisers. The Chemists & Druggists’ Welfare Association donated ₹10.30 lakh worth of equipment, the Puducherry Nursing Staff Welfare Association donated 1,500 face masks, Puducherry Thirumana Mandapam Owners’ Association contributed ₹2 lakh, Puducherry Bus Owners’ Association, Jawaharlal Nehru Street Traders’ Association gave their contribution of ₹5.05 lakh and Puducherry Bus and Stage Carriage Owners’ Association gave ₹2 lakh.

S. Godhandaraman, Principal of Pondicherry Engineering College, gave the contribution of staffs’ one day salary to the tune of ₹12,07,000. The Anna Pradokshana Charitable Trust of Puducherry came forward to provide high quality food at low cost to the public.

Heartwarming gesture

In a heartwarming gesture, freedom fighter M. Abdul Majeed handed over his 3 months freedom fighter pension amounting to ₹25,000 and Thaiyalnaayagi aged 85 from Govindasalai, gave her one month’s old age pension of ₹3,000 to the Chief Minister.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 20, 2020 11:06:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/industries-associations-contribute-to-covid-19-relief-effort/article31391575.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY