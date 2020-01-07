IIT-M sets up lecture series in alumnus’ name

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has established a lecture series in honour of one of its alumnus.

The ‘Professor Subra Suresh Institute Lecture Series’ in Bengaluru honours its former student who is now the president of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. Another alumnus Kris Gopalakrishnan, chairman of Axilor Ventures, Bengaluru, and co-founder of Infosys has donated money to set up the series.

Distinguished academic

Mr. Suresh, who has held positions such Director of the U.S. National Science Foundation, Dean of Engineering and Vannevar Bush Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and President of Carnegie Mellon University was the first IIT alumnus and India-born academic to be appointed to these leadership positions.

Institute Director Bhaskar Ramamurthi said the lecture series “will place the spotlight on academic excellence and creativity — two hallmarks of any great academic institution”.

The lecture series will bring leading international scholars, engineers and scientists to IIT-M on a periodic basis, up to twice every year, to discuss key advances in scientific discoveries and technological innovation. The inaugural lecture in this semi-annual lecture series is planned for October 2020 at the IIT Madras campus.

Mr. Suresh has authored more than 300 research articles and 30 patent applications and co-founded a technology start-up.