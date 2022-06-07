Hungarian research scholarship for PU faculty member

Ujjwal Jana, Associate Professor of English, Pondicherry University, has been awarded a Hungarian State scholarship for 2021-2022, funded by Tempus Foundation of the Government of Hungary. The award will allow Mr. Jana to pursue collaborative research at the Institute of English and American Studies, Debrecen University, Hungary, from June to July, a Pondicherry University press note said. According to the university, Mr. Jana has authored a new book titled ‘Notun Prithibi’, which was published by the Sahitya Akademi in December 2021. The book is a Bengali translation of Amit Chaudhuri’s Sahitya Akademi award-winning English novel, ‘A New World’ (2000). He has been working in the area of Indian poetics, critical humanities, and translation studies, and has published several research papers in peer-reviewed national and international journals. A Fulbright visiting lecturer, India Studies Program, Indiana University, Bloomington, U.S., in 2007-2008, he was also nominated for the Commonwealth Academic Staff Fellowship in the U.K. for 2013. Mr. Jana was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Travel Grants Award in 2014, and was guest faculty at Leipzig University, Germany, and University of Johannesburg, South Africa. He was awarded the Education Ministry-funded international collaborative project in digital humanities under SPARC (Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration) to collaborate with Western Sydney University, Australia, for 2019-2021. Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh felicitated the faculty member ahead of his departure to Hungary on June 10.