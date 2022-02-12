Puducherry

Hunar Haat festival begins in Puducherry

The 36th edition of Hunar Haat, a 11-day exposition of traditional crafts and culinary skills, organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, got under way at the Old Port complex here on Saturday.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy jointly inaugurated the festival in the presence of Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and Minister for Civil Supplies A.K. Sai J. Saravana Kumar. Around 300 stalls have come up inside the port complex. Around 600 artisans are participating in the event.


