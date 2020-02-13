House adopts resolution on quota

The Legislative Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to ensure reservation for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Moving the resolution, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said any move to do away with the reservation policy would be opposed by his government.

The reservation policy had benefited hundreds of socially deprived people.

The Centre should file an appeal against the Supreme Court order making it not mandatory for States to provide reservation in appointments, the Chief Minister added.