Honour for PU bioinformatics professor

A. Dinakara Rao, professor at the Department of Bioinformatics, Pondicherry University, has been conferred the Eminent Scientist award from the Society for Plant Research (SPR) for his contribution in the field of plant sciences. The award was presented during the recently-concluded national meet on ‘Recent Trends and Challenges in Plant Science and Research’ at V.H.N Senthikumara Nadar Autonomous College in Virudhanagar, a university press note said. Mr. Rao has been working in the area of plant molecular biology and bioinformatics for more than two decades, and his research is focused on the plant functional genomics, oxidative stress, plant physiology and drug identification and development. His research group collaborates with other national institutions working actively on Identification and characterisation of phytochemicals of important medicinal plants to identify the drug like molecules against cancer, hypertension, Alzheimer’s, bacterial and fungal diseases. Mr. Rao has published more than 80 research papers in peer-reviewed national and international journals. Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh felicitated Mr. Rao recently.