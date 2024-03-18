Home voting facility for elderly and disabled

March 18, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The administration has opened a home-voting option for the elderly and other disadvantaged sections based on the Election Commission of India’s decision to extend the facility to categories of absentee voters in the Lok Sabha election on April 19.

According to District Election Officer, the home voting facility is offered to persons of age 85 years and above and Persons with Disability (PwD) of 40% or above. They can cast their vote from their home through postal ballot using the “Home Voting” facility.

The ECI has amended the eligibility criteria to choose the postal ballot-home voting facility from the age of 80 years to 85 years and above. In respect of PwD candidates, the benchmark disability should be not less than 40% of the specified disability as certified by the concerned certifying authority.

Those voters, who are wishing to opt for home voting, can make an application to the Returning Officer through their respective Booth Level Officer within five days of the date of official notification of elections.

Two polling officials, with a videographer and a security person, will visit the elector’s house and get the elector to vote on the Postal Ballot. The electors will be intimated, in advance, about the date and approximate time of the visit of poll officers through SMS on the mobile number mentioned in the application or through post or through the BLO.

If the elector is not present at the given address at the first visit, the team will leave intimation on the date and time of their second visit. If the elector is not present even on the second visit, no further visit or action will be entertained.

Those who are opting the home voting facility through postal ballot will not be entitled to cast their vote directly in the polling station on the polling day. Moreover, those who are absent even during second visit of the polling team, will lose their opportunity to vote through both postal ballot as well as EVM.

For senior citizens and PwD opting to visit the polling stations, facilities such as ramps, waiting area, wheel chairs, and toilets will be there, the DEO said.