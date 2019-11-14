High mast lamp collapses

Movement of vehicles on one lane of the Tindivanam Road was disrupted for some time after a high mast lamp located on the divider got uprooted and fell on its side in Gorimedu on Thursday.
Sources said the incident occurred around noon. The lamp post was shaky and on the verge of collapsing under the weight of cables piled on it. It broke and fell sideways.
Workers from the Electricity department disconnected power supply and removed the lamp post.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor