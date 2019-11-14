High mast lamp collapses

Movement of vehicles on one lane of the Tindivanam Road was disrupted for some time after a high mast lamp located on the divider got uprooted and fell on its side in Gorimedu on Thursday.

Sources said the incident occurred around noon. The lamp post was shaky and on the verge of collapsing under the weight of cables piled on it. It broke and fell sideways.

Workers from the Electricity department disconnected power supply and removed the lamp post.