Health Minister flays L-G

Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao on Monday flayed Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for her decision not to allow Yanam Old Age Home or Yanam Voluntary Association to provide home delivery of essential items to people of Yanam.

Talking to reporters in the Assembly, the Minister said the organisations were denied permission citing the reason that they were promoted by him. The organisations came forward to deliver goods so as to avoid people from coming out and to put pressure on outlets selling food products to reduce the price, he said.

“In fighting and opposing me, the Lieutanant Governor has denied the people an opportunity to get free service. After all I am only a founder member of the two organisations and not an active member. Such initiatives are not just done in Yanam but in the entire country after the lockdown announced by the Prime Minister,” he said.

The organisations had already stocked a large quantity of around 26 essential items for distribution, the Minister said.

Welcoming the measures adopted by the Prime Minister to prevent spread of coronavirus, the Minister said it was important to support the Prime Minister than putting hurdles to his initiatives.