Health Department organises walkathon to mark fourth anniversary of insurance scheme

The Health Department organised a walkathon on Friday to mark the fourth anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) insurance scheme. Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy flagged off the rally in the presence of Health Secretary C. Udayakumar, Health Director G. Sriramulu, department officials and doctors. The rally, which was taken out by students of Mother Teresa Post Graduate Institute of Health Sciences and Research, Bharathidasan Government Women’s College and the Community College, passed through the important thoroughfares and ended at Kamban Kalai Arangam.
