Hand over control of prison to Central forces, says AIADMK

‘CM should bring law and order situation under control’

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has demanded that the control over the the security of the Kalapet prison be handed over to the Central forces.

AIADMK secretary (East) A. Anbalagan, in a letter to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Saturday, said the government should actively intervene to bring law and order under control. Hardcore criminal elements are having a free run and anti-social elements are operating from the jail, he said.

“The Police Department had failed to put down the activities of history-sheeters. The best way to handle the situation is to handover the security of the prison to the Central forces. The Chief Minister should intervene to bring the law and order situation under control,” he said, and also demanded a crackdown on the sale of ganja and narcotic substances in the Union Territory.