Gurmeet Singh assumes additional charge of Gandhigram Rural Institute
He was given the additional charge by the Ministry of Education
Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh on Wednesday assumed additional charge as Vice-Chancellor of Gandhigram Rural Institute, Deemed to be University, Dindigul.
A press note from the Pondicherry University said soon after taking charge, he addressed all the Deans, Heads of Departments, faculties, officers and staff, and suggested faculty members to take up projects and collaborative MoUs with other institutions for the betterment of the institute.
Mr. Singh was given the additional charge by the Ministry of Education.
