Govt. to relay roads in Puducherry and Karaikal regions at a cost of ₹75 crore

Works in constituencies of BJP legislators being ignored

The government has initiated the process to re-lay roads in Puducherry and Karaikal regions by availing loan of around ₹75 crore, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan (AINRC) informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a query on road works by P. M. L. Kalyanasundaram (BJP), the Minister said the roads in urban and rural areas of Puducherry and Karaikal would be re-laid after the Northeast monsoon. Around ₹50 crore would be needed to repair the roads in Puducherry and ₹25 crore for the works in Karaikal, he said adding that the government had started negotiations for availing the loan.

To a query by Mr. Kalyanasundaram on the steps to extend the ECR stretch at Kalapet, the Minister said for the work to be carried out certain portion of land belonging to the Pondicherry University has to be acquired. The government was holding talks with the University for the purpose, he said.

Not satisfied with the reply, Mr. Kalyanasundaram said the government was ignoring works in his constituency. There was an impression that works in constituencies held by BJP members were ignored. The government was receiving funds from the Centre for works but the constituencies of BJP members were being ignored, he charged.

Mr. Kalyanasundaram said extension of ECR on the Kalapet stretch had been a demand pending for a long time. “The government needs to get a concurrence certificate from the University to begin the work. The reasons given by the Minister are not valid, “ he said.