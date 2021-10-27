Puducherry

Govt. staff body welcomes DA hike

The Puducherry Unified Ministerial Staff Association has welcomed the government’s decision to implement the revised dearness allowance rate for employees.

A. Rajendran, association general secretary, said this was in contrast with the past delay ranging from three months to over a year in implementation of revised DA notified by the Centre in the 2017-19 period.

It was creditable that Chief Minister N. Rangasamy had announced expeditious implementation of the DA hike from 28% to 31% shortly after it was notified by the Central government.


