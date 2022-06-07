‘Govt. should take over administration of Sri Sabanayagar temple’

A Chidambaram-based organisation, Deiva Tamil Peravai, has urged the Tamil Nadu government to take over the administration of Sri Sabanayagar temple. [The Supreme Court had in 2014 quashed the appointment of Executive Officers to administer the temple.]

In a memorandum presented to the Inspection team of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department in Chidambaram on Tuesday, Peravai coordinator V. Subramaniya Siva claimed that the group of priests administering the temple continued to prevent the recitation of Tamil religious hymns such as ‘Thevaram’ and ‘Thiruvasagam’ by the devotees standing on the ‘Chitrambalamedai’.

Claiming that the priests could not claim proprietorship over the temple, which was built and renovated by the Tamil dynastic rulers, he urged the State government to enact a law to ensure that the temple administration comes under the purview of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.