Govt. keen to get Statehood, says CM

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday informed the Puducherry Assembly that the government was keen to get Statehood for the Union Territory. He was responding to a special mention made by AIADMK floor leader A. Anbalagan that the Centre had categorically rejected UT’s claim for Statehood.

The Union Minister of State for Home in reply to a question raised by Lok Sabha member V. Vathilingam on Monday had stated that there was no plan to accord Statehood, Mr. Anbalagan said.

Replying to AIADMK leader’s statement, the Chief Minister said the House could adopt a resolution seeking Statehood.