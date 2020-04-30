Govt. for revival of economic activity step by step, says Narayanasamy

The government has adopted a cautious approach in reviving economic activity post lockdown considering the presence of red zone districts of Nagapattinam, Villupuram and Cuddalore in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

“We want to revive economic activity step by step but at the same time want to maintain the progress made in containing the spread of novel coronavirus. So, we will move very cautiously,” Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy told The Hindu.

While reviving the economic activity, the government did not want the considerable progress the territory achieved in containing the spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory to go in vain, he said.

A detailed order would be issued after the Centre decides on the nature of regulations to be imposed in the country after the second phase of lockdown ends on May 3, a senior official told The Hindu.

The process had started to resume functioning of standalone shops registered under Shops and Establishment Act. The Department of Revenue and Disaster Management has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on Wednesday directing owners to approach the respective municipalities in urban areas and tahsildars in rural areas for permission.

The traders on Thursday met the Chief Minister and sought relaxation of the SOP mandating owners to apply afresh for opening shops. They felt filing fresh applications was cumbersome and time consuming, said a member of the trading community.

Following the meeting, Mr. Narayanasamy directed the Chief Secretary and District Collector to rework the SOP guidelines so that standalone shops could be opened at the earliest.

These shops once accorded permission should adhere strictly to the safety norms, including deploying only 50 per cent of workforce and ensuring personal distancing.

As far the industrial sector was concerned, the government, a week ago, started issuing permits to firms to function during lockdown. So far, around 50 firms have been issued permits, an official said.

“We have told the business community to strictly follow the personal safety norms for employees and those visiting shops. All business establishments, including industries should manage with local workers. People from neighbouring districts will not be allowed,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.