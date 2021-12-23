Govt. committed to fulfilling promises, says Puducherry Chief Minister

N. Rangasamy says the government has set aside funds for improving road infrastructure, provided flood relief and already begun implementing announced schemes

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Thursday said the AINRC-BJP government was committed to fulfilling all its promises to people.

Speaking at an event to mark the International Day for the Differently Abled, hosted by the Social Welfare Department, he said the government had already begun implementing the schemes announced, such as the reopening of ration shops and distribution of Deepavali gifts of free rice and sugar to all card-holders.

“We are taking steps to revive the sick public sector companies. We provided flood relief to the ration card-holders. An assessment of crop damage has been done. A relief of ₹20,000 per hectare of paddy will be given soon,” Mr. Rangasamy said. No roads were maintained properly when the Congress was in power; many were badly damaged in the recent rain. Steps have been taken to repair all of them.

"We have now set aside funds for improving road infrastructure across Puducherry," Mr. Rangasamy said, adding that about 450 houses being built at the tenement in Lambert Saravanan Nagar, Boomianpet, was nearing completion and would be allotted to the homeless.

The government was also enhancing the housing scheme funds for the differently abled. Banks had been asked not to initiate recovery of dues as they could be set off against the enhanced funds.

Mr. Rangasamy distributed marriage assistance to 15 differently abled persons, presented prizes to the winners of competitions and gave awards to those engaged in the uplift of the physically challenged. Social Welfare Minister C. Djeacoumar, V. Aroumougame and S. Ramesh, MLAs, and C. Udayakumar, Secretary, Social Welfare, participated.