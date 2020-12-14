‘Government failed to obtain seats from private medical colleges’

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Sunday criticised the government on its failure to obtain medical seats from private medical colleges under government quota.
Addressing a press conference here, AIADMK secretary (East) and party leader in Assembly A. Anbalagan said as per the direction of National Medical Commission, the government should have got 625 seats from private medical colleges for admission under the Centralised Admission Committee quota.
But in reality the government failed to get any seats so far from the private medical colleges for admission, he said.
He said the turf war between Lt. Governor and Chief Minister would deprive the Union Territory of getting adequate relief from Centre as rain relief.
While the Chief Minister had put the loss at around ₹400 crore, the Lt. Governor has submitted a report putting the loss at ₹13 crore.
Such inconsistency would deprive the territory of getting due financial assistance from the Centre, he also added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath