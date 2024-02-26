GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government employees to hold rally in Puducherry on February 28 against New Pension Scheme

The employees are planning to demand that the Puducherry government use its discretion to revert to the old pension scheme

February 26, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Representatives of the Confederation of Government Employees’ Association, addressed a press conference in Puducherry on Monda, February 26, 2024

Representatives of the Confederation of Government Employees’ Association, addressed a press conference in Puducherry on Monda, February 26, 2024 | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Confederation of Puducherry Government Employees’ Association has decided to stage a rally in Puducherry on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, against the implementation of the New Pension Scheme (NPS)

Addressing a press conference on Monday, February 26, general secretary of the association K. Radhakrishnan said the employees would stage the rally from the Swadeshi Cotton Mill complex, to express their displeasure over the implementation of NPS in Puducherry.

ALSO READ
The Hindu Explains | Why is the government tweaking the National Pension System?

After holding the rally, representatives of the association would submit a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy urging him to implement the Old Pension Scheme. The decision to implement the new scheme to those recruited after January 1, 2004, has created concerns among the workers. Under the new scheme, the pension that accrues is not commensurate with the cost of living, he said.

“A Group C employee appointed in 2004 will get around ₹2,600 to ₹ 3,000 after 20 years of service. There is no guarantee that the recommendations of the Central Pay Commission will be included for pension under the new scheme. There is no family pension or Dearness Allowance,” he pointed out.

Mr. Radhakrishnan urged the Chief Minister to use the territorial administration’s discretion to switch over to the old pension scheme. Nine State governments have issued orders to implement the old scheme, he added.

