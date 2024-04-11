GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Global experts attend neuro-rehabilitation conference at JIPMER

April 11, 2024 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

An array of global neuro-rehabilitation experts, clinicians, researchers, and technologists will explore the intersection of neuroscience, rehabilitation, and technology and discuss the future of the domain of expertise at a three-day conference beginning at JIPMER on Friday.

IFNRCON 2024, the 12th annual conference of the Indian Federation of Neurorehabilitation hosted jointly with the Neurorehabilitation subsection of the Indian Academy of Neurology, is on theme of ‘Transforming Rehabilitation Through Technology’.

The event, which will delve into the innovative applications of technology in neurorehabilitation, is open to researchers, clinicians, engineers, educators, students, and anyone with an interest in advancing the field.

The neurorehabilitation conference is a platform where the latest advancements in technology intersect with the noble pursuit of enhancing rehabilitation outcomes, said Sunil K. Narayan, organising chair.

Neurodisability encompasses a range of conditions affecting the nervous system leading to challenges in cognition, movement, communication and behaviour. Despite its prevalence, there remains a significant gap in our understanding of the nuanced needs and experiences of individuals living with neurodisability.

“By bringing together diverse stakeholders, we aim to catalyse innovation and drive progress towards more effective, accessible, affordable and patient-centered neurorehabilitation solutions,” adds Guhan Ramamurthy, organising secretary.

The conference aims to illuminate the latest breakthroughs shaping the future of rehabilitation. platform for sharing insights, fostering collaboration, and driving meaningful change in the field.

Volker Hoemberg, president, World Federation of Neurorehabilitation, will preside over the inaugural ceremony in the presence of IFNR president Nirmal Surya, Abhishek Shrivastava, secretary and the Chair of Neurorehabilitation subsection of Indian Academy of Neurology, and Rakesh Aggarwal, the Director of JIPMER.

The conference has 10 workshops covering various aspects of neurorehabilitation. Over 750 delegates have registered for the workshops and conference, the organisers said.

