German Ambassador to India calls on Bedi, Narayanasamy

German Ambassador to India Walter J. Lindner called on Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy.

He was accompanied by German Consul General in Chennai Karin Christina Maria Stoll.

Ms. Bedi said that they discussed various subjects of common interest.

The Ambassador appreciated the “uniqueness of Puducherry” and expressed his wish to visit the Union Territory again in the near future.

According to the Lt. Governor, the Ambassador, who is a musician of renown, has promised to share his music on another occasion.

Mr. Lindner and Ms. Stoll later called on Mr. Narayanasamy in his chamber at the Legislative Assembly.