Puducherry

German Ambassador to India calls on Bedi, Narayanasamy

Envoy says he wishes to visit U.T. again

German Ambassador to India Walter J. Lindner called on Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy.

He was accompanied by German Consul General in Chennai Karin Christina Maria Stoll.

Ms. Bedi said that they discussed various subjects of common interest.

The Ambassador appreciated the “uniqueness of Puducherry” and expressed his wish to visit the Union Territory again in the near future.

According to the Lt. Governor, the Ambassador, who is a musician of renown, has promised to share his music on another occasion.

Mr. Lindner and Ms. Stoll later called on Mr. Narayanasamy in his chamber at the Legislative Assembly.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 21, 2020 2:09:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/german-ambassador-to-india-calls-on-bedi-narayanasamy/article30874740.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY