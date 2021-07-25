Gang intercepts car, steals ₹20 lakh from businessman

Incident occurred on Vaniyambadi flyover

In a dramatic manner, a gang intercepted a car on Vaniyambadi flyover and allegedly stole ₹20 lakh kept in a bag in the vehicle, late on Friday night.

According to the police, Gnanasekaran, 45, is a financier. He also runs a hardware shop in Natrampalli. He and two of his friends Balaji and Sivakumar were driving back from Gudiyatham when a car with Karnataka registration number, stopped ahead of them and blocked their way on the Vaniyambadi bridge.

The police said there was a minor scuffle between both the groups and in the melee, the gang stole the bags with lakhs of rupees in them. Mr. Gnanasekaran’s driver took away the car key of the gang and threw it away. The gang abandoned the car and fled the spot with the money.

Mr. Gnanasekaran claimed that one of the gang members was wearing a cap and khaki shirt and had knives. Though the vehicle had Karnataka registration, the members of the group were speaking Tamil, he said. A special team had been formed to solve the case, the police said.