HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

French Ambassador Thierry Mathou pays courtesy call on Puducherry CM N. Rangasamy

November 11, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy with French Ambassador Thierry Mathou at the Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy with French Ambassador Thierry Mathou at the Legislative Assembly on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou, who was on a two-day visit to Puducherry, paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the Legislative Assembly, on Saturday.

Minister of Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan met with the Ambassador to discuss the several ways to strengthen mutual cooperation and cultural ties. This includes the observance of ‘Puducherry Day’ in France and ‘French National Day’ in Puducherry.

He also urged Mr. Mathou to seek the digitisation of records pertaining to Puducherry maintained at the Lourde Museum in France. The Minister invited the French government to work with the Pondicherry Tourism Development Corporation to design tour packages.

Earlier in the day, the Ambassador participated in an event to mark the Armistice Day. Mr. Mathou, along with District Collector E. Vallavan, Consul General of France in Puducherry Lise Talbot Barre, laid a wreath at the French War Memorial near Beach Road.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.