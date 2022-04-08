French Ambassador calls on Lt. Governor and Chief Minister

They discuss ways to further strengthen the special ties

Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain on Friday called on Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

Mr. Lenain, who is on a two-day visit to Puducherry, met the Lt. Governor at Raj Nivas and the Chief Minister at his chamber.

The Lt. Governor and the Chief Minister discussed with the Ambassador the ways to further strengthen the special ties between France and the Union Territory.

The Lt. Governor and the Chief Minister expressed a keen interest in collaborating with France in heritage conservation, tourism promotion and industrial development. The government also expressed interest in collaborating with France in rural development.

During his visit, the Ambassador attended cultural programmes held as part of the second edition of French Rendezvous. On Thursday evening, he attended a modern circus performance, ‘Analemma’, by Puducherry-based company Distil.

He also attended ‘Orchestra of Samples’, a global music project by audiovisual artists Addictive TV, at Gandhi Thidal. The Ambassador addressed a gathering of the directors and presidents of the 14 Alliance Française centres in India.