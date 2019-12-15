Four youths saved, one missing from beach

A 19-year-old went missing while swimming in the beach in front of the Chief Secretariat on Saturday morning.

According to the police, Govardhanan, a resident of Vellore, was part of a 12- member team which had come here to spend the weekend.

Five of them entered the sea ignoring a clear signboard warning that it was a dangerous place to swim. As they were taking bath, a wave dragged all the five into the sea.

One of them, Nethaji, managed to reach the shore and alerted the locals. Fire service and local fishermen swung into action and rescued three others. They were immediately rushed to the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital. However, they could not trace Govardhanan. A search was on, the police added.