Puducherry

Four youths saved, one missing from beach

more-in

A 19-year-old went missing while swimming in the beach in front of the Chief Secretariat on Saturday morning.

According to the police, Govardhanan, a resident of Vellore, was part of a 12- member team which had come here to spend the weekend.

Five of them entered the sea ignoring a clear signboard warning that it was a dangerous place to swim. As they were taking bath, a wave dragged all the five into the sea.

One of them, Nethaji, managed to reach the shore and alerted the locals. Fire service and local fishermen swung into action and rescued three others. They were immediately rushed to the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital. However, they could not trace Govardhanan. A search was on, the police added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
crime
Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2019 12:32:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/four-youths-saved-one-missing-from-beach/article30308250.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY