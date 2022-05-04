Four fresh COVID-19 cases, three recoveries in Union Territory

Active cases stood at nine

The Union Territory recorded four fresh COVID-19 cases from 338 tests and three recoveries on Tuesday. All cases were reported in Puducherry

With three recoveries, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at nine. All patients were in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 1.18%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.81%. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, nine active cases, 1,65,794 cases and 1,63,823 recoveries.

Of an estimated 22.34 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.79 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 1,510 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered 16,89,082 doses.