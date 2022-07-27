Puducherry

Four arrested, ration rice seized

The Villianur police have arrested four persons and seized around 180 bags of ration rice near Ossudu .

A police team, which was checking vehicles near Pogo Land on Tuesday evening, intercepted two trucks carrying the rice bags, each weighing 50 kg, the police said.

The accused persons — Srinivasan, Natarajan, Ethiraj and Egambaram — were handed over to the Food Cell, along with the rice bags and the vehicles, the police said. 


