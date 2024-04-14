GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Former Puducherry MLA Krishnamurthy dead

April 14, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A.M. Krishnamurthy, 66, who was Puducherry’s first BJP MLA in the 30-member Legislative Assembly, when he won from the Reddiarpalayam constituency in the 2001 election, passed away on Saturday night.

The final rites were conducted on Sunday in the presence of family and well wishers.

Mr. Krishnamurthy had, in 2006, quit the BJP and joined the AIADMK, but rejoined the BJP in 2014 when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister.

In a condolence message, Lt. Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan hailed the former legislator’s love for the people and contribution to the development of the Union Territory.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda, BJP Tamil Nadu secretary S.G. Suryah were among leaders who expressed condolences.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.