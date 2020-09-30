Puducherry

Former councillor hacked to death in Puducherry

Sundar, (50), a former councillor and a functionary of the All India N. R Congress was hacked to death on Wednesday morning.

According to D-Nagar police, a group of assailants hacked Mr. Sundar to death while he was taking his regular walk near the Mettupalayam truck terminal. He died on the spot, police said.

A resident of Indira Nagar constituency, Mr. Sundar represented Kamaraj Nagar.

Police said they were looking into various aspects behind the motive of the crime, including his previous involvement in a few cases. He was also involved in various businesses, including real estate, police said.

Forensic experts visited the crime scene and a sniffer dog was also taken to gather evidence.

