Former CM objects to plea for remission to Rajiv case convicts

Former Chief Minister of Puducherry V. Narayanasamy has taken strong objection to the demand for remission of sentence to the seven life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

In an audio message on Saturday, he said the Supreme Court had originally awarded death sentence to the seven persons involved in the assassination of Mr Gandhi.

“Some political parties and outfits have been demanding remission of sentence. But the Congress party wants the culprits to undergo the punishment given by the Supreme Court to them. Those who have committed the crime should undergo the punishment. They have done an unpardonable crime,” the senior Congress leader said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin recently wrote to the President requesting him to accept a recommendation made by the State Government in 2018 seeking remission of life sentence awarded to the convicts.

Mr. Narayanasamy also expressed concern at the rising number of COVID-19 deaths in the Union Territory. He requested the administration to ramp up medical facilities to bring down the death rate.