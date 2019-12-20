Follow Centre’s advisory on sexual crimes: Kiran Bedi

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has asked all officers concerned to follow the advisory circulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding effectively responding to sexual crimes against women and girls, in the wake of a spurt in cases reported recently.

Terming the advisory sent to States and Union Territories by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla as “a very useful guidance”, Ms. Bedi said the proactive steps suggested in the letter were essential for both the police and the people.

Centre’s suggestions

The Centre’s advisory noted that on receiving a complaint on any such matter, there should not be any jurisdiction issue of a police station, a zero First Information Report be registered and the complainant not asked to go to another police station.

“This is a clear direction. People need to know this as their right and all public officials need to know this as their duty,” Ms. Bedi said.

On the Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO) — a facility which enables State officers to monitor the investigation of serious sexual offences within the prescribed two months time — the Lt. Governor said it was the duty of all supervisory officers to make sure the ITSSO was kept updated.

Forensic evidence

As forensic evidence was critical to the delivery of justice, the State administration must ensure that it upgrades its forensic capability, training of the staff and usage, said Ms. Bedi.

The integrity of evidence needed to be preserved till the investigation team stepped in to collect, she added. “No one must tamper with it. Or weaken it.”

Ms. Bedi said it was advised to link and refer to the national data base of sex offenders, the National Database on Sexual Offenders (NDSO), which currently had seven lakh offenders listed.

The criminal justice system managers needed to be aware of this — both police or prosecutors — the Lt. Governor added.

Ms. Bedi also underscored the importance of the emergency helpline 112, the Emergency Response System (ERSS) for the public. The helpline can be used to connect to nationally in cases of emergency, besides the general police phone number 100 already in use.